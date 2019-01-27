A stranger described as wearing only shorts went into a dormitory room at the University of Maryland on Sunday and got into bed with a female student, the campus police said.

Police said that he “made contact” with the woman. The nature of the contact was not specified.

The woman told authorities that the stranger got into the room in Elkton Hall about 6:30 a.m. through an unlocked door, the police said. They said the woman shouted, telling the intruder to leave, and they said he eventually did.

She told police that during the incident he mentioned “OG Legend.” The police did not provide a meaning.

In a statement, the police said the intruder was described as a white male, of medium height, heavyset, with a round face, brown eyes and short brown straight hair. Police said they were told that he wore only red/blue plaid shorts.

They said they are investigating the matter as a burglary and an incident of unlawful touching.