An investigation into a hate crime committed last year at American University has reached a dead end, the university’s president said last week.

In an update to the campus, Sylvia M. Burwell, the school’s new president said that despite an aggressive investigation by law enforcement agencies, “all credible leads have been exhausted.”

No suspect has been identified, she said in the memo, acknowledging the anger and grief generated.

Early on May 1 last year, bananas were found hanging from nooses at three places on the AU campus, authorities said. The bananas had been marked with the letters AKA, which are often used to refer to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which has a predominantly African American membership.