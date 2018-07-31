A Southwest Washington man is charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty after investigators said they found 10 cats with medical issues and the bodies of 11 kittens at his residence.

Louis Kirksey Jr. was arrested Tuesday at his home, and officials said he probably will be arraigned, given a hearing date and released.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said it had received a call in April about a “large number of cats” living at a home on Darrington Street SW. After several visits and an investigation, officials said they found 10 cats at the house.

The cats had medical issues including sores on their bodies as well as respiratory, eye and ear infections, officials said. Some of the cats, officials said, were also “fearful and lacked socialization.”

Authorities said they also found 11 dead kittens throughout the home. There were also feces in the home, plus furniture that was “saturated with animal waste,” and it smelled of cat urine, according to the alliance.

The cats were rescued from the home and given to the Humane Rescue Alliance.