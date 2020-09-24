An investigator with the Fairfax County Fire Department said the fires may be linked because of similarities in the way they appeared to be set and their close geographic proximity to each other.

Capt. Jared Goff said investigators have developed a person of interest in the fires but are still trying to identify the person. The person has been seen on surveillance video before some of the blazes occurred.

AD

AD

No one has been injured in the fires, but there have been close calls.

“The risk of these fires was exponential,” Goff said, “just considering some of the vehicles were right in front of some people’s homes. The threat of fire spread was there.”

The first blaze occurred in a vehicle in the 6800 block of Richmond Highway on April 17, authorities said. The fires in the unoccupied home in the 2900 block of Dunbar Street occurred on July 28 and Aug. 29. The last fire was in a vehicle in the 7800 block of Mount Woodley Place on Sept. 1.

Goff said he didn’t have a dollar figure for how much damage the blazes had done, but some residents of Mount Vernon are on edge.