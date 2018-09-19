At least 400 investors primarily in Maryland and Northern Virginia were cheated out of more than $350 million, according to federal law enforcement officials who on Wednesday described what they called a far-reaching, sophisticated investment scam.

A Maryland man and two partners lured investors by trading on the consumer debt crisis to build a fortune for themselves, buying Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis, mansions and a share in a Gulfstream jet, according to indictments unsealed in federal court in Baltimore.

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said the trio attracted investors with “an elaborate web of lies, duping them into paying millions” and then diverting the money to fund their lavish lifestyles.

They “went to great lengths to fool their victims,” said Hur, who was joined by officials from the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which conducted a parallel investigation.

Officials are beginning to notify the investors who lost an estimated $364 million since 2015, in what prosecutors called one of the largest fraud cases ever filed in Maryland. The investors, whom officials did not identify on Wednesday, include retirees, doctors, accountants, current and former professional athletes and financial advisers.

Law enforcement officials said they had disrupted an ongoing fraud when they arrested the three men — Kevin B. Merrill of Towson, Jay B. Ledford of Texas and Las Vegas and Cameron R. Jezierski of Texas — on Tuesday. If they are convicted, the men could face lengthy prison terms, including a maximum of 20 years on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and identify theft.

The alleged scheme was difficult even for sophisticated investors to detect, officials said. The men promised significant profits from buying up credit card and student debt, and then faked documents to show phony transactions and portfolio reports, prosecutors charge.

A federal judge has issued an order to appoint a receiver who will oversee the men’s seized cars, homes, jewelry and other assets, and with the hope, law enforcement officials said, that investors may see a return of some of their money.