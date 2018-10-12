Mount Rainier officials placed seven police employees on leave earlier this year to investigate financial irregularities within the department and claims of sexual harassment, officials revealed.

Though authorities had told residents in the Maryland city, just outside the District, about the investigation in April, the city did not detail the nature of the probe until this week.

Police department employees were waiving parking-ticket fines without authorization, costing the city $86,000 in 21 months, according to a report on the investigation released by city officials. The probe also found that the department failed to collect more than $2 million in unpaid parking-ticket fines over seven years and that there was an unexplained drop in revenue from parking-meter collections for 13 months starting in January 2017.

City Manager Miranda Braatz said in a letter to residents that lax financial standards within the police department put city money at risk. “Although the report found no proof of criminal wrongdoing or employees taking money, the lack of financial controls makes the discovery of theft impossible,” Braatz wrote in her letter.

Braatz said the city has taken personnel actions to “prevent any further financial mismanagement.” She said she could not detail disciplinary actions, because of Maryland privacy laws for public employees. Two sworn officers are also undergoing a separate disciplinary process as outlined through the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, the letter said.

Braatz said the city is working to implement changes suggested by investigators to improve financial controls.

In addition to looking into financial management issues, the city hired an independent investigator to review complaints of workplace sexual harassment within the police department.

“The investigation revealed troubling information and made recommendations to improve the working environment in the Department and prevent future sexual harassment complaints,” a September letter from Braatz addressing the investigation said.

Braatz said that the allegations involved a small group of employees in the police department and that a majority of officers cooperated with the investigation. The city did not detail the allegations or personnel actions that resulted from the investigation, citing the state’s personnel privacy laws.

Though seven employees had been placed on leave, the city said it still maintained the same number of officers patrolling the streets while the administrative office was closed. The department has 17 sworn officers and five civilian employees, officials said.