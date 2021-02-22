The patient was on a farm, Lankford said, and responders found a “bull on the scene that prevented some patient care from being rendered.”
“The bull became protective and irritated and started to charge toward crew members,” he said.
Lankford said animal control officers were called, but responders were able make peace with the bull, a Texas Longhorn, before they arrived.
“Between us and family members at the scene, we were able to coax the bull away from the scene and get access to the patient,” Lankford said.
Further information about the patient’s injuries was not available. Lankford said the patient was in “serious but stable” condition, and the injury was not related to the animal.
“It had nothing to do with the bull,” he said.