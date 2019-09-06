Employees evacuated the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington on Friday, and firefighters marched in after a possible hazardous materials situation was reported there, according to the D.C. fire department.

The department said it responded around 10 a.m. to a possible problem with overheated storage batteries kept for backup use.

With the possibility that fumes might be generated, the imposing stone structure on Constitution Avenue NW was evacuated out of what the fire department called “an abundance of caution.”

Red emergency trucks parked on 10th Street NW. And, air tanks on their backs, red protective boots on their feet and faces masked, hazmat specialists trooped into the building. Their garb suggested, in a way, that of astronauts.

After a time, the fire department said its personnel “have mitigated the situation.”

That seemed to end one of the day’s more dramatic episodes of Washington life. And presumably, the quiet work of raising the cash that keeps the U.S. government in operation went on as before.

