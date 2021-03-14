By Allison KleincloseAllison KleinAnchor of the Inspired Life blogEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 14, 2021 at 8:54 p.m. UTCA teenager was shot and killed in the District on Saturday evening, police said. Officers found Isaiah Armstead, 18, of Southeast Washington, shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Irving Street NE about 9 p.m. He died on the scene, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAnyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy