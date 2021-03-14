A teenager was shot and killed in the District on Saturday evening, police said. Officers found Isaiah Armstead, 18, of Southeast Washington, shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Irving Street NE about 9 p.m. He died on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.