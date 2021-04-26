“This was clearly a failure of communication between the dispatch and the officers that arrived on scene,” said the attorney, David A. Haynes.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the shooting or the family’s characterization of what led to it.

Brown, who remains in critical condition at a hospital, was given a ride home by a Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy after his car broke down in the early hours of Wednesday morning, before calling 911 less than an hour later after getting into a dispute with his brother.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office released audio of the 911 call and the deputy’s body-worn camera Friday that captured audio of the shooting. On the call recording, Brown can be heard telling a dispatcher he wants to kill his brother. He also asks his brother for a gun, a request the brother can be heard refusing.

Brown left the home at some point holding a cordless house phone, which he tells the dispatcher about on the 911 call recording. Brown goes on to say he is armed, before quickly saying he does not have a gun on the recording.

The sheriff deputy’s body worn camera is pointed away from the shooting, but on the recording the deputy can be heard yelling at Brown to drop the gun. Another voice, presumably a second deputy, can be heard saying Brown has a gun to his head.

The first deputy then tells Brown to stop walking toward him, before opening fire. The Sheriff’s Office has placed the deputy on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Virginia State Police and a special prosecutor.

Haynes said at the news conference that he had new information showing Brown and the deputy who opened fire on him may have had a third encounter on the night Brown was shot, but did not offer details.

Yolanda Brown, Isaiah’s sister, said at the news conference that her brother, a home health aide, was the life of a party.