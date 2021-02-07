A District man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Washington, police said.

The man, Isaiah Glover, 30, who lived in Northeast, was found dead at around 2:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, according to police.

Detectives have not made an arrest in the case. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.