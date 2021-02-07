By Allison KleincloseAllison KleinAnchor of the Inspired Life blogEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowFeb. 7, 2021 at 7:48 p.m. UTCA District man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Washington, police said.The man, Isaiah Glover, 30, who lived in Northeast, was found dead at around 2:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, according to police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDetectives have not made an arrest in the case. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411. One county has lost more people to covid-19. The other is ahead in vaccinations.Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy