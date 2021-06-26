A small earthquake, centered near Baltimore, was felt Friday by many people in Maryland and beyond, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, with magnitude of 2.6, occurred in the Woodlawn area of Baltimore County at about 3:40 p.m. and drew at least 750 responses to the “Did you Feel It” questionnaire on the geological survey’s website, the agency said.

A large majority appeared to come from the Baltimore area, but some came from the Washington area as well.

No reports of injury or damage could be confirmed.

An early report by the Baltimore City firefighters’ union said the fire department was responding “to multiple reports of damage” around southwest and northwest Baltimore. That report could not be immediately verified.

On Twitter, someone said the quake “felt like an huge explosion,” and another person said that in southwest Baltimore it caused a “huge boom.”

The earthquake that was centered in Virginia 10 years ago was about 1,000 times stronger.