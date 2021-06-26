A large majority appeared to come from the Baltimore area, but some came from the Washington area as well.
No reports of injury or damage could be confirmed.
An early report by the Baltimore City firefighters’ union said the fire department was responding “to multiple reports of damage” around southwest and northwest Baltimore. That report could not be immediately verified.
On Twitter, someone said the quake “felt like an huge explosion,” and another person said that in southwest Baltimore it caused a “huge boom.”
The earthquake that was centered in Virginia 10 years ago was about 1,000 times stronger.