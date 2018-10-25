A sheath, sword, and replica-styled pellet gun that police said were found in a Montgomery County home after a SWAT team standoff involving Jalen Marshall, on right. (Montgomery County Police)

The solar-panel installation crew expected a busy, if uneventful, day Wednesday morning outside a home in suburban Maryland.

As they set up, shouts erupted, followed by two people running toward the crew — an older man being chased by a shirtless younger man who appeared armed with some kind of long-bladed weapon.

According to one of the workers, Chris Brown, the man said he was being pursued by his grandson and hollered, “Please call the police!”

The crew did, in part of a five-hour series of events in Montgomery County that ended with the grandfather, 72, taken to a hospital with facial injuries, a SWAT team called in, and the 25-year-old grandson, charged with first-degree assault.

“It was just chaotic. It was bananas,” said Brown, who with co-workers Jesse Cano and Andrew Harper recalled in an interview what they saw.

Police identified the grandson as Jalen Christopher Marshall. He was being held Thursday in the Montgomery County Detention Center. Court records do not say if he has retained an attorney.



A home in Montgomery County where a police say Marshall barricaded himself Wednesday. (Dan Morse/TWP)

There is no indication the younger Marshall stabbed or slashed his grandfather, according to early records in the case.

Detectives allege that on Wednesday morning, starting inside a home where the two lived, the younger Marshall pushed his grandfather, punched him, and hit him with a dining room chair. Marshall suffers from mental illness, police said his grandfather told them with being more specific, and had been acting erratically for a few days.

“We’re glad that no one else was hurt,” said Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery police spokesman.

The grandson and grandfather live in a white brick, 3,500 square-foot home along Montvale Drive in the Colesville area of the county.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Jalen Marshall knocked on his grandfather’s bedroom door, according to police but “did not respond and ran upstairs,” after his grandfather asked what the younger man wanted, according to police allegations filed in court.

By 8:30 a.m., the grandfather had driven his wife — Marshall’s grandmother — to a Metro station and returned home and was making coffee. His grandson came downstairs, and began yelling that his grandfather was evil and ruining the younger man’s life, according to court papers.

Authorities contend Marshall attacked his grandfather who grabbed a kitchen knife to try to defend himself. “Jalen Marshall continued to chase him around the kitchen island,” detectives wrote.

The grandfather made it outside, followed by his grandson, who went to his vehicle, grabbed what police called a machete, and chased his grandfather, according to authorities. Nearby, a neighbor was getting ready to take his child ready to school. “His son told him that there were two subjects fighting,” detectives wrote.

The neighbor saw the older man “bleeding profusely,” and called 911.

It was about that time, police say, that the grandfather ran toward the work crew, and was again assaulted.

Brown and his solar panel crew said that the younger man swung with what looked to be a sword in its sheath. The older man also was pushed into the base of a tree, according to Brown.

The younger man ran back toward his house as police and medics were on their way. An ambulance crew treated the grandfather and took him to the hospital.

Officers who went to his house saw the grandson moving in and out, holding what appeared to be a rifle, police said. The suspect eventually went inside and stayed.

A SWAT team arrived. Nearby residents got word to stay inside. One, Vicki Dement, heard officers trying to reach the grandson over a loudspeaker saying “Come out,” and “The phone is ringing, answer it.”

By 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, with no indication the grandson wanted to leave the house, tactical officers began shooting tear-gas canisters into the home to try to force Marshall out. The loud cracking of canister rounds — more than 15 over a 14-minute stretch — could be heard for blocks, against the background sounds of chirping birds.

By 2 p.m., when Marshall hadn’t emerged, officers forced their way into the home, got through furniture barricades, and took Marshall into custody. What appeared to have been a rifle turned out to be a replica-styled pellet gun, police said.

Officers found the pellet gun in the home. They also found a sword with a two-foot blade, one-foot handle and protective sheath, police said.