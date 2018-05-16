

Baker Park is flooded after several inches of rain in Frederick. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

On the second floor of a downtown Frederick restaurant, Bryan Chaney and other attendees of a community meeting could barely hear the speaker as rain and hail pelted the windows Tuesday night.

Golf-ball size hail and up to six inches of rain fell in about two hours, overwhelming creeks and flooding roads. Several roads in the Frederick area remained closed Wednesday morning as crews monitored receding waters, while part of Route 180 north of Route 17 was washed away.

There were no reports of serious injuries during storms Tuesday evening that drenched much of the Washington region, but targeted Frederick and parts of Loudoun County.

Flash flooding left chunks of broken asphalt and guardrails knocked over along flooded roads. At Baker Park in Frederick, residents rescued koi stranded in puddles in grassy fields after a nearby pond overflowed.



Jaime Soriano attempts to catch one of the hundreds of fish that are stranded in puddles in Baker Park. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said he spent hours touring the damage. He said equipment at the city’s water Pumping Station was damaged, several city vehicles were flooded, and parks will need repairs.

[Flooding closes more than a dozen roads in Frederick, Md.]

Much of the cleanup involved flooded basements and debris stuck in fences. A YMCA building that sustained flooding damage was closed as crews cleaned up.

O’Connor said the city is “absolutely grateful that it wasn’t worse.”

“No one wants to deal with this,” he said. “If the only thing we’re dealing with is property damage, we certainly dodged a big bullet.”

Chaney said he didn’t initially think Tuesday’s storm would be concerning, but realized quickly that weather were deteriorating.

“It was getting darker and darker, and then we heard the thunder, and then the hail, and it was relentless,” said Chaney, who was at Brewer’s Alley on Market Street in downtown Frederick.

He said the water was about two feet deep as some cars tried to drive through it.

“It was a huge storm, and it just seemed like it parked over Frederick and didn’t move,” said Chaney, who has lived in the Frederick area since 2002.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency in Frederick, Md., on May 15. (The Washington Post)

Along with destructive winds and torrential rain, the system generated a meteotsunami, a tsunami-like surge of waves and water triggered by rapid changes in air pressures, according to the Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

The storm dropped six inches of rain around parts of Frederick and Burkittsville, Md., about 40 miles northwest of Washington. Frederick officially received four inches, but because the rainfall came in such a short period, the ground couldn’t absorb it fast enough.

A MARC commuter train was stuck for hours Tuesday night along the Brunswick Line because of flooding on tracks. White’s Ferry was closed because of high water on the Potomac River.

[Anatomy of Tuesday’s devastating flash flood in Frederick]

In Frederick, the 911 call center for the city and county received 925 calls for service from about 7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials received more than 55 calls involving motorists who became stranded along roads Tuesday night, according to fire and police departments. Dozens of calls came from residents reporting flooding conditions at their homes and businesses.

“It was pretty unique for us,” said Frederick County deputy fire chief Kevin Fox. “It was a very active night for us.”

The storm was part of a larger weather system that was blamed for five deaths in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Among those killed was an 11-year-old girl from Newburg, N.Y., who was in a car when a large tree fell on it.

Brooke Loewenstein of Frederick let family and friends know via Facebook that she and her family were okay after the storm. Along with a video showing floodwaters, she wrote, “for distant family and friends — we are all fine, though if this weather doesn’t end soon, Piper says she’s moving to a desert.”