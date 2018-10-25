A man authorities said assaulted his girlfriend and then attacked a bystander who tried to intervene had not slept for a week and had been acting erratically, according to court records. The person who tried to help later died.

Michael Nash, 27, was arraigned Wednesday in Arlington District Court on abduction and sexual assault charges for last Thursday’s bloody altercation near Doctor’s Run Park.

Additional charges will be filed in connection with the death of 54-year-old Patricio Salazar, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Salazar suffered multiple blunt force trauma and neck injuries that constricted his breathing, court papers say.

The incident unfolded at 9:30 p.m. on George Mason Drive. According to a court documents, a woman identified as “C.P.” told police her boyfriend had begun toviolently attack her when Salazar approached and asked if everything was okay. Nash then turned on him, C.P. said.

Nash admitted in an interview with police that he “punched, kicked and elbowed Salazar, and hit him off the curb,” according to the search warrant from detective Jamey Trainer.

Charles Swedish, an attorney for Nash, declined to comment.



Michael Nash, 27, was arrested and charged in connection with an assault in Arlington. (Courtesy of Arlington County Police)

[Arlington man killed while trying to aid woman being attacked, police say]

“My beloved brother Patricio “Pat” Salazar gave his life to save a woman from a vicious sexual assault,” his sister Loty Salazar wrote in an online note. “He was one of the most kindhearted and genuine people I have ever met. And, as he showed by his final act of great courage, he was a man of integrity and character, who believed in doing the right thing no matter what the cost.”

Loty Salazar is now raising money in her brother’s name for groups that fight sexual violence in Virginia and Bolivia, her family’s home country.

Bradley Flood had just gotten home at around 9 p.m. Thursday when he heard screaming from outside. He said he ran across the street and saw a naked woman curled up in a ball, screaming, on the sidewalk. A man came out from behind a row of food trucks with blood on his hands and threatened to kill him if he called the cops, Flood said. That man then took off.

Flood said he flagged down a driver to call 911. He then saw that, along with the woman, there was a man on the ground covered in blood and clearly in pain.

“She was very distressed,” Flood said. “She said it was her boyfriend, he just snapped.”

At first Salazar could speak, Flood said, but by the time police and EMTs arrived he was unconscious and did not appear to be breathing.

He died at George Washington University Hospital.

“It’s a story that needs to be told — he’s a hero,” Flood said. He also started a fundraiser in Salazar’s name that he is working to hand over to the man’s family.

Loty Salazar declined to comment. But in her online message she described her brother as “very smart, funny, unassuming, and humble about his gifts and talents,” someone who loved “sports and hiking and had a passion for nature and animals.”

She added, “He has left us — and this world — far too soon, because we — and the world — really need heroes like him.”