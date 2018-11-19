Several people had to abandon ship in a Maryland river Sunday when their 32-foot power boat caught fire, authorities said.

The blaze broke out about 8 a.m. in the Elk River, the state fire marshal’s office said. According to the office, five people were aboard at the time, and several were rescued from the water by a private vessel.

Damage was estimated at $30,000. No injuries were reported and no cause was immediately provided.

The Elk River, a Chesapeake Bay tributary, is in Cecil County, in the northeastern corner of the state, about 90 miles from Washington.

The boat was described as a 1989 Albemarle Convertible.