

Trinette Chase cried listening to an inspirational song by the Eastern Senior High School choir at a luncheon for senior citizens displaced by the fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Apartments. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

When thinking about what she may have lost in the fire that destroyed much of her apartment building, Ruth Rorls’s mind goes straight to the box on the tall bookshelf.

It contains an American flag given to her in 2002 after the death of her husband, who had served in the Navy and Air Force. The flag is among several valuable items and mementos Rorls fears she may never recover after a September blaze at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in Southeast Washington.

“If it’s nothing I can’t get back, I can’t worry about it,” said the 83-year-old, who noted other special possessions in the apartment, including childhood photos of her and her mother. “If God is willing, then I can collect something else.”

On Thursday, Rorls had a chance to reconnect with her former neighbors while showing appreciation to some of the responders who helped lead the massive rescue effort at the building. The reunion in Mount Vernon Square was hosted by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who said many of the 160 or so families living in the complex have been temporarily relocated to a combination of hotels and nursing facilities, while others, such as Rorls, are staying with family.

All former residents have been assigned a case manager to help them replace personal identification destroyed in the fire and find new, permanent housing.

“Let me start by saying how sorry I am that you’ve experienced this loss,” Bowser told a crowd of more than 300, which included residents and their family members. “We recognize how significant a loss it is for you because you have built decades and decades of experience right here in the District.”



D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and seniors displaced by a fire gather at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Residents have been temporarily relocated to hotels and nursing facilities. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Gregory Dean chats with Marva Jones and Daniel Cuthbert at the luncheon. A crowd of more than 300, including residents and their families, gathered at the convention center. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The fire started Sept. 19 and burned for two days. One resident, 74-year-old Raymond Holton, was missed during an initial search and discovered trapped inside his second-floor apartment on Sept. 24 by electrical engineers inspecting the building.

Bowser said officials are still investigating what started the fire and have not yet determined what inside — if anything — is salvageable. Many residents, such as Delores Tyson-Rhodes, are unsure of the extent of the damage to their apartments. Tyson-Rhodes, 73, lived at Arthur Capper for nine years.

“I find myself sitting sometimes, and the tears start coming, and I say ‘Why am I crying? Everyone got out okay,’ ” Tyson-Rhodes said. “But then I think of everything that I lost. . . . It’s gone, all of it’s gone.”

Tyson-Rhodes was not in the building when the fire broke out, but her apartment was located on the top floor where the flames were concentrated, she said. She left behind videos from when her parents renewed their wedding vows and said her children recently surprised her with new furniture.



John Russell and Bertha Winters dance at the luncheon for the displaced seniors. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

“But then again, a lot of people lost everything just like me,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. “Material things can be replaced. Life cannot.”



Edgewood Management, the company that operates the apartment complex in the 900 block of Fifth Street SE, launched an internal investigation in late September after reports from residents that the building’s fire alarms, smoke detectors and sprinklers were not fully functional.

The alarm did not sound during the fire, leaving many residents shocked and confused when they were asked to evacuate, fire officials said. Doug Buchanan, a fire department spokesman, said Thursday that the fire alarm had been pulled by someone associated with the building and officials are looking into why it failed.

District officials initially celebrated the rescue effort after being assured by Edgewood Management that all the building’s tenants were accounted for. More questions arose, however, when Holton was found trapped inside days later.

Holton, who emerged without any serious injuries, said in a phone interview from the hospital that he’d sustained himself on water and medication but had no idea there was a fire.

Tyson-Rhodes, who was a resident representative for her floor, said she’d never heard complaints about dysfunctional alarms in the past. In fact, she said, the building’s alarm went off frequently — sometimes once or twice per month — often to the annoyance of residents.

“You can’t miss it once it goes off,” she said, adding that the alarm triggers bright flashing lights and a piercing siren. “If you’re cooking and it’s too much smoke, the alarms will go off.”

Despite living on the floor closest to the fire, Tyson-Rhodes said the sprinklers in her apartment did not activate. She’s angry at building management and is still seeking answers, she said.

“The smoke detector and alarm didn’t go off,” she said. “That’s suspicious. Something is wrong.”



Displaced residents of a fire-damaged housing complex reunited with former neighbors Thursday. Many are left wondering what, if anything, from their apartments is salvageable. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Lena Butler, second from left, spoke with Shernita Jefferson and Deborah Simms of the DC Housing Authority at the luncheon, while Norman Bowlding, left, talks with Gregory Miles of the Strong Families Program. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

On Thursday, Tyson-Rhodes and several others shook hands with Capt. Trey Gregory, a Marine stationed at Marine Barracks Washington, a few blocks from the burned housing complex. He was one of 10 Marines who ran inside the building to rescue occupants — picking some up and carrying them to safety. Other residents gave him hugs.

“We just want to be good neighbors to them,” Gregory said. “They’re always supportive of us around the neighborhood, so we’re glad in a trying time like that we were able to support them.”