An inmate of the Prince William-Manassas regional jail died after being found unconscious in his cell on Saturday, police in Prince William County said.

They said Dale Wayne Fox, Jr., 34, of Fredericksburg, Va., was found about 9:30 a.m. during a routine cell check. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said Sunday.

The cause of death is to be determined by the medical examiner’s office. The matter was under investigation, the police said.

The Prince William-Manassas Regional Detention Center is on Lee Avenue in Manassas.

