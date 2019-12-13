A trio of janitorial managers at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority scammed the agency out of a quarter of a million dollars by pretending to buy cleaning supplies, according to prosecutors in Alexandria federal court.

Brian Carpenter, the owner of a janitorial contracting firm, was arrested this week for alleged fraud that prosecutors say happened in 2014 and 2015. According to an indictment unsealed Friday, two assistant supervisors and a manager on Metro’s custodial staff used agency credit cards to pretend to buy cleaning supplies from Carpenter, who split the cash with them and never delivered the products. Carpenter would make up fake invoices for the purchases, according to prosecutors, which the custodial supervisors involved would fraudulently certify as having been delivered.