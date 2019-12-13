WMATA’s inspector general began investigating the alleged scheme more than five years ago, according to court records. In early 2015, the Metro employees allegedly put some cleaning supplies in stations’ supply cabinets to make it look like all the products had been delivered.
The three Metro employees implicated in the alleged scheme are referred to in the indictment only by their initials and have not been publicly charged. Each of the three worked at the agency for more than 25 years, according to the indictment.
“All I can say at this point is that it is an ongoing OIG joint investigation,” Metro Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington said. “Because it is open, I can’t comment other than to acknowledge we are investigating.”
An attorney for Carpenter declined to comment.
Justin George contributed to this report.