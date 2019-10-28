Police and prosecutors say Ramos held a long-standing grudge against the newspaper, losing a defamation suit against the publication after it ran a column about his pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate.

On June 28, 2018, Ramos blasted through the doors of the Annapolis-area office with a shotgun and began methodically shooting at those inside, police and prosecutors said.

In pre-trial hearings, prosecutors said they planned to air surveillance video from the shooting that would show Ramos “pacing” and “hunting” through the newsroom during the attack

The shooting left five dead: editorial page editor Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Oct. 30, with opening arguments set for Nov. 4.

Ramos had earlier pleaded not criminally responsible, citing a mental disorder that kept him from understanding the illegality of his actions at the time of the shooting. He has asked for a separate jury trial on the question of his competency in a case that included 23 charges.

Lawyers had been meeting in closed-door proceedings since 11 a.m. on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies stood outside the entrance to the courtroom, allowing only select people in and out.

“We've all been working this morning,” Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt-Leitess said after the hearing broke for recess.

The hearing resumed at 2 p.m.

