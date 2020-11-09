“Doctors are in positions of authority and trust and take an oath to do no harm to their patients,” Karl Schumann, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk field office, said in a statement. “With unnecessary, invasive medical procedures, Dr. Perwaiz not only caused enduring complications, pain and anxiety to his patients, but he assaulted the most personal part of their lives and even robbed some of their future.”

Perwaiz, 70, was arrested last fall after an FBI investigation found that since at least 2010, Perwaiz had been carrying out a health-care fraud scheme that included performing diagnostic procedures with broken equipment and scaring patients into surgery by falsely claiming they had cancer.

During the three-week criminal trial in federal court in Norfolk that began in mid-October, prosecutors presented evidence that they said proved Perwaiz had falsified medical charts of expecting mothers to induce their deliveries on days he was already scheduled to work and had illegally backdated Medicare consent forms for sterilization procedures.

Former patients testified about the enduring physical and emotional pain from hysterectomies and other surgeries that permanently changed their bodies. On the stand, nurses who worked with Perwaiz at two local hospitals where he had admitting privileges — Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center — said they repeatedly complained about the doctor to their supervisors.

Perwaiz defended himself at trial, admitting to jurors that he did alter certain aspects of his patient’s medical charts — but saying that he did so in the interest of their health, not to make money.

“I am an advocate for my patients,” he said during his testimony.

A federal jury deliberated for 2 1/2 days before finding Perwaiz guilty of 52 of the 61 counts prosecutors brought against him. The jury found him not guilty of eight of those counts, and were unable to determine a verdict on one count.