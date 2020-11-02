“Prather was moving backward with his hands up in the air,” Caron told the judge.

Hetle fired blast after blast until Prather slumped to the ground on Hetle’s driveway, Caron testified. The harrowing scene that left Prather dead was the culmination of a bitter dispute between neighbors that began with quotidian fights over garbage and dog poop but spiraled out of control.

A Fairfax County General District Court judge ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday that there was enough evidence to forward the case to a grand jury. Hetle has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Hetle made his appearance at the hearing via remote video from the Fairfax County jail, where he is being held. He spoke only to answer a judge’s question, and his attorneys did not call any witnesses.

Meghan Matulka, an attorney for Hetle, maintains her client acted in self-defense after Prather acted aggressively and made threats toward him before arriving on his doorstep on the afternoon of March 3. She has said Prather made a motion at the front door that led Hetle to believe that Prather was armed, although prosecutors have previously said Prather did not have a weapon.

Caron was the only witness for Fairfax County prosecutors, who also played a video of the shooting that was captured by Hetle’s Ring security system. The video was not visible from the public gallery, but the sounds of gunfire and shouts could be heard as the judge watched it.

Matulka said Hetle’s family had endured threats from Prather and his wife over months and feared for their safety. Janelle Prather, Javon’s wife, said previously in an interview that she felt Hetle was trying to run them out of the neighborhood in part because both she and her husband were mixed race.

That sense was bolstered by what they learned after the shooting. Hetle, a former police officer in Washington state, shot and killed two people in the line of duty and was disciplined for anti-immigrant bias during a separate traffic stop, according to reports in the local media there. Hetle’s attorney denies he had any racial animus toward the couple.

The dispute between Hetle and the Prathers began in 2015 with complaints that the smell of marijuana was wafting from the Prathers’ property and other issues, according to a lawsuit filed against Janelle Prather by the Daventry homeowners association that has since been resolved. The fights escalated until the fatal encounter.

Caron testified that after the shooting she watched Janelle Prather pull her husband’s body toward her home before police arrived. Javon Prather was pronounced dead at the scene.