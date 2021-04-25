Police rushed both women to a hospital, where Quinones died. Her unborn baby was delivered during emergency surgery and is expected to survive, police said. The second woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Malik Johnson, 21, of Southeast Washington, who detectives accused of being the gunman, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder in connection with the injured woman and the baby.
Police said his brother, Michael Johnson, 22, of Southeast Washington, is believed to be the baby’s father. They are investigating a motive. Michael Johnson and Bianca McDuffie, 23, of Southwest Washington, were charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Malik Johnson evade arrest in connection with the death.
The three were found in McDuffie’s home and are pending extradition to Prince George’s.