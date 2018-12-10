A jogger was apparently struck by a vehicle in Prince William County on Friday, sending him off a bridge and onto a rocky embankment below, the county police said.

Police said the incident came to light when the jogger’s parents reported receiving a phone call from him, saying he was injured and could not remember anything, according to a police account.

An extensive search found the 18-year-old jogger near the side of a bridge embankment on Lake Jackson Drive, near Dumfries Road, the police said.

They said he had been running on the east side of Lake Jackson Drive in that area when “it appears he was struck by an unknown vehicle.”

The incident occurred between 4:45 p.m. and 5:24 p.m., police said.

They said the vehicle that struck the jogger left the scene.

The jogger was flown to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, the police said.

They said the vehicle involved might have been damaged on the front right side of the hood, headlight and/or front bumper.

Police said Monday that they are continuing to investigate.