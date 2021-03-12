The Feb. 4 security breach at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, involved an unidentified man who later told investigators that he “did not enter the base to meet anyone” and “came on base because he wanted to see airplanes,” according a report released Thursday by the Air Force inspector general.

Officials said the trespasser did not get close to Air Force One during his foray on the base in Prince George’s County, Md. The report blames the breach on “human error” by a gate guard and other security failures.

About 12:30 p.m., five hours after the man was allowed to drive onto the base without credentials, an airman noticed him on the flight line and thought he seemed out of place. The report says he was wearing “a bright red or pink cap that partially covered his ears and had distinctive balls on top that looked a little like mouse ears.”

The report, heavily redacted before being made public, said the man has “an extensive arrest record” and was “not cooperative and hard to follow during questioning.” He was eventually turned over to civilian authorities.

“To be frank, I’m just being honest, we had no idea we had an unauthorized civilian on the base,” Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the inspector general, told reporters Thursday, according to the Associated Press. “He could have roamed around for a lot longer had it not been for that particular airman who figured out he doesn’t quite fit.”

The report said the incident began when “a fully qualified and trained” security guard at one of the base’s gates “failed to follow proper procedures and wrongfully allowed” the man to drive in. Later, an automated gate on the base malfunctioned, allowing the man to walk to the flight line. Then, after he boarded a transport jet, “personnel who first saw him” on the plane did not “challenge his presence.”

After entering the base, the man walked into the base exchange, a department store, and wandered in the food court, according to the report

On the flight line, the report says, he “walked to a C-40 aircraft,” a military version of the Boeing 737-700C which is used to transport military commanders, members of Congress and Cabinet officials.

“At the time, the aircraft was postured for aircrew training with air-stairs in place and the main entry door open,” the report said. The man “proceeded up the stairs and boarded the aircraft. The aircrew members observed him walking toward the back of the aircraft and then again when he exited the aircraft a few minutes later.”

That was when an airman not on the plane thought he looked suspicious.

“Other than the hat,” the report says, the intruder’s “outfit resembled the clothing commonly worn by civilian [redacted]” — dark pants, a dark jacket and black high-top sneakers.