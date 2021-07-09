Ramos, 41, has already pleaded guilty to committing the murders, but his defense attorneys spent the first seven days of his sanity trial arguing that he should not be held criminally responsible for the mass shooting. They offered the jury testimonies from law enforcement, medical experts and Ramos’s sister that they say show at the time of the attack — because of a mental disorder — Ramos lacked the ability to understand the criminality of his behavior or conform it to the requirements of the law.