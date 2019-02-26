A D.C. judge Tuesday ruled the trial of two men charged in the robbery and fatal shooting of a transgender woman will continue, despite allegations from defense attorneys that the lead prosecutor in the case tried to improperly influence one of the jurors.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Milton C. Lee determined that a post-trial hearing might be needed to determine if federal prosecutor Thomas N. Saunders acted inappropriately when he communicated with a colleague who is prosecuting a case involving the female juror’s son.

Saunders is prosecuting two men, Jolanta Little, 28, of Southeast Washington and Montee Tyree Johnson, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Md., who are charged with first-degree murder while armed, robbery, conspiracy and other offenses in the July 4, 2016, robbery and fatal shooting of 22-year-old Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds in Northeast Washington.

Defense attorneys for the men said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District notified them Sunday evening, in the midst of the weeks-long murder trial, about contact between Saunders and the other prosecutor.

In court, the defense attorneys said they were told Saunders suggested that his fellow prosecutor remind the juror that there are other options available to prosecutors outside of prison, such as probation. They argued it was an effort to gain favor with the woman by suggesting leniency in her son’s case.



“Mr. Saunders thinks his case is so weak he felt the need to try and influence a juror,” Little’s attorney Brandi Harden said.

Saunders’s boss, David Gorman argued in court that Saunders was not doing anything “nefarious” in discussing the juror’s son’s case with his colleague but acknowledged some individuals on the outside looking in might argue the actions were “stupid” or “ill-advised.”

The government said there was no indication the information ever made it to the juror.

Attorneys for Johnson and Little asked for either a dismissal of the charges or a delay to allow testimony from Saunders, the juror and other prosecutor whom Saunders contacted. Lee agreed to hold hearings but said they would occur after the trial.

“The facts presented are a stressing dynamic in a trial that was complex even without this type of divergence,” Lee said. He added the issue “would be very difficult to resolve without a hearing.”

“I do not have a complete record of what occurred. Taking any action without a complete and clear record would be troubling to the government,” Lee added. “There is no perfect resolution.”

Saunders finished his closing arguments on Tuesday.

