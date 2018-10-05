A D.C. Superior Court judge Friday said he found “substantial probability” that a former civilian D.C. police employee accessed internal police records and tipped off gang members about witnesses and the status of investigations into violent crimes including murder.

Judge Craig Iscoe ordered Ronnika Jennings to remain in D.C. jail until trial after determining Jennings was a danger to the community.

“The facts are chilling in the repeated contacts the defendant made” with an alleged street gang member now charged with murder, the judge said.

Jennings, a 40-year-old mother of three who worked at the Seventh District police station, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Authorities say she fed information to members of the Wahler Place street gang from Southeast Washington between 2016 and 2017. They contend she was part of a conspiracy that resulted in the March 1, 2017, slaying of Andrew McPhatter, who police said was a member of a rival neighborhood crew.

Police allege in court documents that Jennings used her internal police log-in and ­password to access law enforcement files 35 times and talked with Wahler Place associates 85 times. One of those associates, Derek B. Turner, is charged in McPhatter’s killing and implicated in other shootings, court documents say.

Jennings was first charged in connection with the case in June 2017 with 13 counts of obstruction of justice and a single count of conspiracy. Last week, federal prosecutors filed an additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while armed, alleging Jennings provided information to help Turner.

During the hearing, Alexander Vogel, a D.C. homicide detective working on the case, testified that authorities learned that Jennings’s log-in and password had been used to access information on Turner before his arrest. Vogel said that based on Jennings’s position at the police station, she would have no reason to need the information.

Prosecutors provided text messages, recorded D.C. jail calls and Instagram messages between Jennings, Turner and his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Jennings provided Turner and others “with knowledge about police investigations and about their own status as defendants or suspects.” The tips helped them in evading apprehension and “facilitating further violent acts.”

But Dorsey Jones, Jennings’s attorney, said Jennings was only providing information on crime reports and car accidents that civilians could request by visiting the precinct. During questioning by Jones, Vogel, the detective, said Jennings, as part of her job, also provided warrant checks on people who were arrested.

“It is possible she was just doing her job duties,” Jones asked the detective. “Yes,” Vogel replied.

But Vogel testified that the day after Turner’s arrest in March, Jennings checked information about witnesses in his case and that that was not among her job duties. Authorities think Jennings passed the information to Turner as to who any witnesses were in his case. Vogel said no witnesses in cases Jennings reviewed were harmed.

Jones also said his client never lived in Wahler Place or Trenton Park, where the Wahler Place rival gang reside and where McPhatter lived.

Jennings has a court hearing scheduled for November. Turner is awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge.