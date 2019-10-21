Dayson ordered Graham to remain in the D.C. jail until a hearing Oct. 30, at which point prosecutors will decide whether to try him a second time.

Prosecutors said Graham, 28, met the woman on July 4, 2018, and invited her to his home to escape the heat as she was waiting for a bus. They said he violently assaulted her in his home.

The case took an unusual turn when Graham, who has no legal training, decided to represent himself. His conduct at trial — including during his questioning of the woman — was sometimes so un­or­tho­dox it at one point prompted the judge to pause the proceedings and order that he undergo a psychological evaluation.

According to a psychologist’s report, Graham has a history of an “unspecified bipolar and related disorder,” and his mental health has been an issue throughout the case. Dayson had first ordered an evaluation over the summer to ensure Graham was mentally competent to move forward and to represent himself.

After a psychiatrist at St. Elizabeths, the District’s mental hospital, determined Graham was competent, the trial began Sept. 24.

On the witness stand, the now-21-year-old woman acknowledged exchanging telephone numbers with Graham when she met him that hot holiday afternoon. She testified she had to wait 30 minutes for her bus and said Graham invited her to wait at his home, which he said had air conditioning.

The woman at times tearfully described what she said happened next. During questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenya Davis, she testified Graham threw her on his bed, choked her and held her down.

During his opening statement, Graham called his sexual encounter with the woman “magic.”

When he began questioning the woman, one of the first questions was, “Do you think the defendant is handsome?” His other questions included “Do you consider yourself an emotional female?” and “Are you familiar with the film ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’?” At one point, Graham loudly snapped at the court-appointed lawyer when he tried to help, reminding him that “I am the attorney.”

Graham’s behavior during the first few days of the trial concerned not only the judge but also the court-appointed attorney advising him, Howard McEachern, as well as a criminal psychologist who was in the courtroom.

Dayson paused the trial and ordered additional evaluations. Graham was sent back to St. Elizabeths and treated until the court concluded that the trial could resume.

When jurors returned to court Oct. 15, Graham continued to question the woman before she was excused from the witness stand. Closing arguments followed the next day.

After the jury was dismissed, McEachern said jurors were skeptical about the woman’s story. “Despite the lack of Mr. Graham’s formal training, there were some credibility issues that the jury had with the complaining witness’s story,” McEachern said.

