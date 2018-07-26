A federal judge on Thursday rejected the idea of placing a gag order on President Trump after he made inaccurate statements about a former Senate security official charged with lying to the FBI.

Lawyers for James A. Wolfe had argued the comments made by Trump about the case against Wolfe could influence a jury. Wolfe, the longtime security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee, was arrested last month and accused of telling the FBI he had not communicated with four Washington reporters, including one for the New York Times whom he had dated for several years.

Wolfe has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

The morning after Wolfe’s arrest, Trump announced that the Justice Department has just “caught a leaker. It’s a very important leaker . . . You cannot leak classified information.”

Wolfe is not charged with leaking classified information, and denies having done so. He was questioned by the FBI in December and asked whether he had any personal or professional contacts with reporters, and according to the indictment said “No.”

The indictment alleges he did specifically assist four reporters, including his then-girlfriend Ali Watkins, now of the Times. In February, authorities searched Watkins’s phone and email for records of her contacts with Wolfe.

Wolfe’s lawyers asked for an order restricting anyone involved in the case, “up to and including President Trump,” from making any further public comments that would harm Wolfe’s right to a fair trial.

“I recognize this is an unprecedented motion,” defense attorney Benjamin Klubes told U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington Thursday. He said Trump’s comments were inaccurate and misleading, and “he is not simply a third party commentator on a television show. He is the head of the executive branch . . . It’s unprecedented that there’s a president who speaks publicly about the guilt of a defendant.”

But Jackson repeatedly drilled down on the question of how the president’s comments jeopardized Wolfe’s right to a fair trial. “Just because people make comments,” Jackson said, “even people in high places, doesn’t mean you have a realistic risk of harm to the Sixth Amendment” right to a fair trial. She said jurors could be screened for prejudice during jury selection and instructed to disregard statements outside the courtroom during trial.

“In the court’s view,” Jackson said, “in this day and age, any high profile case is likely to be spoken about and reported on, and people say accurate or misleading things about them all the time. The court believes it is not the most appropriate formal response to issue a court order to require the talking to stop.”