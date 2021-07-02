Timberlake plans to argue at trial that he mistook the victim in the case, La Monta Gladney, for another man, who had been violent with police, was known to carry weapons and had outstanding arrest warrants. Bodyworn camera of the incident showed Timberlake deployed a Taser and punched Gladney seconds after arriving on the scene of a call in the Mount Vernon area in June 2020. Gladney was disoriented and did not appear to be a threat on the video.