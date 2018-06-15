Months after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III obtained an indictment against three Kremlin-connected companies and 13 Russian individuals accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, lawyers Friday took a small first step toward a trial in a stalled case involving tens of millions of documents that prosecutors do not want to fully share with all of the defendants.

Of the 16 foreign entities and people named in the February indictment, only one, Concord Management and Consulting, has submitted to U.S. authority and appeared through its attorneys in court. Before prosecutors provide volumes of documentary evidence to Concord for pretrial review, Mueller’s office has asked a federal judge to bar the company from disclosing the information to its co-defendants.

A legal impasse over the proposed “protective order” — which has bogged down the case in U.S. District Court — was partially resolved Friday when lawyers for the two sides promised to quickly work out a review plan involving a limited number of documents while they continue negotiating over the rest of the evidence.

The defendants, including a businessman with ties to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, are accused of fraud and other crimes for allegedly carrying out a sweeping Internet propaganda operation favoring then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race. Authorities said the trolling effort was meant to fool voters, swaying them toward the Republican nominee and away from his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Mueller’s evidence, which Concord is legally entitled to review before its trial, includes up to 2 terabytes of unclassified digital information, roughly equal to as much as 500 million double-sided printed pages.

Because the data could “assist foreign intelligence services, particularly those of the Russian Federation,” and could help people who are still engaged in “interference operations like those charged,” prosecutors said in writing that they want Judge Dabney L. Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to bar Concord from sharing the information with the defendants who have not responded to the indictment.

Concord’s attorneys said in a court filing that Mueller has no valid legal reason for seeking “a special and unprecedented blanket protective order,” and they asked Friedrich to deny the request. “He chose to indict a case while his investigation was apparently ongoing,” they wrote. “He must deal with the consequences.”

On the bench Friday, Friedrich appeared frustrated, calling it “unfortunate” that after several weeks of discussions, the two sides had not reached a compromise on how the evidence should be handled. She gave the lawyers 10 more days to agree on a protective order for her to sign that lays out procedures and conditions under which some of the evidence could be shared.

“There are enough areas of common ground for you to sit down and try again,” the judge said. “I’d much prefer for you all to agree . . . than for me to write one.”

In the meantime, to start the evidence-sharing process and get the case moving toward a trial, the two sides said they would quickly hammer out an interim protective order governing the handling of a limited amount of material. “Good,” the judge replied, telling them she wanted it done by the end of the day.

One of the defendants, Concord founder and food-catering magnate Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, is known as “Putin’s chef” because of his ties to the Russian president. Prigozhin was hit with U.S. sanctions over Russia’s occupation of Crimea and military action in Ukraine in 2016. Further sanctions were imposed on him in March based on what officials called “malicious cyber-enabled activities.”

Because Russia does not allow its citizens to be extradited to the United States to face trials, Prigozhin and the other people charged in the election-interference case have not been in U.S. custody since the indictment was issued.