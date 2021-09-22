Thomas K. Plofchan, an attorney for Orndoff, said Orndoff shows no signs of intoxication on video of her entering the courthouse and of her testimony. The office of Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj wrote in a brief that multiple witnesses, including two detectives, said Orndoff also did not appear under the influence.
Orndoff’s jailing has angered women’s rights groups and concerned Biberaj, who said it could make the difficult task of getting domestic violence victims to testify even harder. Plofchan said Orndoff was agitated because she was facing her alleged abuser at trial and testifying on a difficult subject matter.
The testimony came on Sept. 7 during the felony assault and battery trial of her former partner, who was accused of punching her twice in the face. The partner denies the allegations.
Plofchan said Fisher’s ruling on the motion to vacate adds insult to injury.
“Ms. Orndoff is very disappointed; she finds it disturbing because she has been denied another fundamental right,” Plofchan said. “He made his consideration without even a brief. He prejudged all of her arguments. This does not have the appearance of justice under the law.”
Fisher declined to comment, saying judicial ethics guidelines precluded him from giving interviews about the case. He wrote in his order dismissing the motion to vacate that it was “wholly without merit” because Orndoff was found guilty of direct summary contempt and had already appealed the ruling to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
Fisher wrote that Orndoff rocked back and forth in the witness stand. “Her speech was lethargic and rambling, and at times unnaturally alternating between high and low tones,” Fisher wrote.
Plofchan said the video evidence belies those claims.
At the trial on Sept. 7, Fisher dismissed the jury for an afternoon recess during Orndoff’s testimony. He then questioned Orndoff about whether she was under the influence of anything.
Orndoff eventually replied: “I mean, honestly, I smoke marijuana, and that’s what I did. You can search my car.”
Plofchan said Orndoff had smoked marijuana in the morning, before driving to the courthouse and hours before she gave her testimony in the afternoon. Fisher sentenced Orndoff to 10 days in jail, but she managed to get bail two days later.
Fisher later wrote in court filings that he found Orndoff in contempt because she was voluntarily intoxicated at the time of her testimony.
In a brief prepared on the motion to vacate the contempt ruling, Plofchan argued Fisher erred on multiple fronts, saying there was no basis for the contempt citation, and that Fisher engaged in an impermissible investigation of Orndoff and denied her due process and basic rights.
A group is planning a rally at the Loudoun County courthouse on Thursday at noon in support of Orndoff.