A D.C. judge Tuesday ordered the man charged with fatally stabbing a Logan Circle runner to undergo psychological treatment after a psychologist found he is not competent to assist in his own defense.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe ordered Anthony Crawford, 23, to undergo the treatment and psychological tests at the D.C. jail. Crawford is charged with stabbing Wendy Martinez, 35, while she was on a run through the Northwest Washington neighborhood just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.

The two were strangers, and the attack was sudden and unprovoked, police said.

[His fiancee was killed on a run in Logan Circle. He was left with the rest of his life.]

Although Crawford’s attorneys have not yet publicly indicated they planned to request a mental evaluation as part of their defense, such a move is likely. According to court documents, Crawford had a history of mental illness, including paranoia. And as he had done in previous hearings, Crawford on Tuesday moved his lips and spoke to himself during the proceeding.

In a four-page report, psychologist Teresa Grant wrote that although she found Crawford incompetent to stand trial, she believed his condition could be treated at the jail. She wrote that he did not need to be transferred to St. Elizabeths, the District’s psychiatric hospital.



Wendy Martinez was stabbed to death in Washington, DC September 18, 2018. (Family photo) (N/A/Family photo)

“Hospitalization is not recommended at this time because the defendant does not present with acute symptoms of an extreme mood and or psychotic disorder, e.g., mania/hypomania, suicidal ideations, or hallucinations,” Grant wrote in her report that was filed with the court.

She examined Crawford for 35 minutes on Monday. She suggested Crawford be evaluated at the jail for 30 to 45 days. She based her opinion on the examination as well as Crawford’s medical records from the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health.

“At this time, it does not appear that the defendant is able to make reasoned choices regarding his plea options nor is he able to consult with defense counsel in a rational manner. There is nothing to suggest the defendant would be able to modulate his behavior in the courtroom,” she wrote.

Crawford’s public defender, Eugene Ohm, requested his client be transferred to the hospital for his evaluation, but the judge declined his request.

During a previous hearing, a D.C. homicide detective testified that DNA belonging to both Crawford and Martinez were found on a knife with a 5½-inch blade that witnesses say the attacker discarded as he was fleeing the scene.

Read more:

William Webster, ex-FBI and CIA director, helps feds nab Jamaican phone scammer

Nanny convicted of murder for force-feeding infant. Crying child disturbed her from a nap, prosecutors say.

Two men on trial for unleashing ‘sheer brutality’ on transgender community

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news