A D.C. Superior Court judge on Monday said she found the case so far against a man charged in last month’s fatal stabbing of a woman walking a dog to be circumstantial, but ruled that there is enough evidence to order him jailed until trial.

Eliyas Aregahegne, 24, sat and stared as Judge Ronna L. Beck said the Aug. 27 attack apparently came “out of nowhere.”

Margery Magill, 27, was walking a small pit-bull mix at about 8:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Irving Street NW when police say Aregahegne, for reasons unknown, walked up and stabbed her a dozen times in the back, stomach and face.

Police have no clues on the motive and said there is no evidence of a robbery or attempted sexual assault. “The evidence appears [that] this is an unprovoked attack,” said Chad Leo, the lead homicide detective on the case who testified at the hearing.

The randomness of the attack, just after dusk that summer evening in a quiet residential area near Washington Hospital Center, shocked many across the city.

Shortly afterward, detectives followed a blood trail from the stabbing scene to an apartment about a quarter-mile away, in the 500 block of Columbia Road NW, Leo said. Authorities said Aregahegne shared the apartment there with his father.



Margery Magill, 27, was slain last month while walking a dog in Northwest Washington. (Family photo)

Police said they found Aregahegne inside the apartment, nursing a bloody middle finger on his left hand. He told police he had cut his finger earlier that day.

Authorities said they also found a bloody white T-shirt and bloody sneakers at the apartment. Police also found the packaging for a kitchen knife and have determined that Aregahegne’s fingerprints were on the wrapping, Leo testified.

[Suspect in random D.C. fatal stabbing has history of mental illness]

Aregahegne has a history of mental illness starting in his late teens that resulted in brief hospitalization as well as homelessness. Aregahegne’s father told police that because of his son’s illness he did not keep knives in the apartment, Leo said.

Leo said there were no witnesses to the stabbing and DNA tests are still being performed on the items taken from the apartment.

Public defender David Knight said police jumped to conclusions and questioned the evidence against Aregahegne.

The knife used in the attack has not been found. A neighbor’s security video that was played by Aregahegne’s attorney was grainy. A witness told police she saw a man following Magill about a half-hour before the attack, but the description she provided did not match Aregahegne, Leo acknowledged.

Knight questioned why authorities interrogated Aregahegne alone, in a witness room for about nine hours, when his father had told police that Aregahegne is mentally ill.

During that questioning, Aregahegne changed his account about whether he was on the street about the time of the attack or if he had ever seen Magill. At one point, Aregahegne told police that “dark forces” in his head were present, but Leo said Aregahegne never directly linked “dark forces” to the attack.

Knight argued that police only identified Aregahegne as their suspect because they assumed “whoever did this was suffering from a mental illness.”

Knight focused his arguments on questioning the evidence. Laura Rose, a colleague of his from the District’s Public Defender Service who specializes in homicide cases involving individuals with severe mental illness, sat behind him in the courtroom taking notes.

Knight said his client had suffered from mental illness since his freshman year of college when he was an engineering student in Wisconsin. Knight said Aregahegne’s parents are divorced, and just two weeks before the attack, Aregahegne was living with his mother outside of the neighborhood.

Read more:

Man who fatally stabbed D.C. runner in random attack sentenced to 30 years in prison

With a letter of support from Kim Kardashian-West, D.C. man convicted of murder gets a second chance

Before he died in prison, prosecutors were trying to cut down his 40-year sentence

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news