A D.C. Superior Court judge Tuesday found enough evidence to order a Maryland man to remain in D.C. jail on charges he fatally shot a woman during a January drive-by shooting in broad daylight.

In court, prosecutors said Torey G. Stockton, 21, of District Heights, Md., fired 15 rounds from a handheld assault weapon into a group of people standing outside a convenience store at 16th and U streets SE. Four people were struck by bullets, including one victim, Jasmine Lashai Light, 23, of Southwest, who was killed.

Authorities say Stockton randomly fired from a vehicle into the crowd out of revenge over his stolen gold-plated Glock pistol, which he called “Glizzy.” But Light, authorities say, was not an intended victim. About 20 members of Light’s family crammed into the courtroom for the hearing.

During Stockton’s preliminary hearing Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Bruckmann displayed numerous photographs and homemade videos from Stockton’s Instagram account that showed him holding various guns, including the gold-plated pistol, which had an extended magazine clip that held 33 bullets.

Bruckmann also displayed a video from an interview with detectives in which Stockton talked about how he carried guns with him all the time, including when he would meet “new girls.” Stockton also told the detective that one of his close friends, who was nicknamed “Dae Dae,” stole his gold-plated gun.



A memory board for Jasmine Light , who was killed in January, in the 2000 block of 16th Street SE in the District. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Prosecutors then showed various messages they say Stockton posted after his gun was stolen in which he said he was looking for a “mac,” a semiautomatic 9mm, the same type of gun used in the Light shooting. In one of the Instagram videos, Stockton is seen driving while bouncing to rap music and holding a large gun.

Bruckmann said authorities found over 3,000 photographs and Instagram messages on Stockton’s account. Authorities also said they noticed Stockton posted two news articles.

One article was about the drive-by shooting.

Stockton, wearing a D.C. jail orange jumpsuit, sat next to his attorney as the prosecutor then showed the second news story Stockton allegedly posted from his account. The story was of his 2017 arrest in a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County.

Stockton was charged in the June 2017 killing of 25-year-old Jerelle Burnett of Temple Hills. Stockton was held in jail briefly.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s State’s Attorney’s Office said the case was dismissed because “there was insufficient evidence to sustain the charge.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, D.C. police homicide detective Manuelle Duvall testified that authorities were “still investigating” the Burnett shooting. When Bruckmann asked Duvall if authorities had identified a “lead suspect” in the case, Stockton’s attorney, James Williams, immediately objected. Duvall never responded.

Williams said his client was innocent and told detectives that other people had access to his Instagram account. Williams also argued that two witnesses who identified Stockton as the gunman in the D.C. shooting were unreliable and mistaken.

But Judge Danya Dayson said she found the Instagram photos and messages, especially of the photos of Stockton holding the guns, credible. The judge also said she determined that some details from a witnesses account were corroborated by Stockton himself during his interrogation.

Dayson ordered Stockton to remain in jail until his next hearing in August.

Lynh Bui contributed to this report.