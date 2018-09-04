Despite an attorney arguing her client had an “adverse” reaction to medication, a D.C. judge Tuesday declared a woman accused of attacking a Greyhound bus and its driver to be a “danger” to the community and ordered her to remain in jail.

Mariana Silver, 20, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Aug. 29 incident, in which prosecutors say she smashed the windows of a Greyhound bus with a tire iron and then struck the bus driver repeatedly with her car after he jumped on its hood.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors showed D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Sean Stable video of the attack of that evening, in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road NE. Audio from the video could be heard throughout the courtroom.

[Video shows woman smashing bus windows, then hitting the driver with her car]

During the proceedings, Silver sat next to her attorney and sobbed, often covering her mouth with the front of her orange jumpsuit.

Silver’s attorney, Jonathan Armstrong, argued the incident was a result of his client having an “adverse” reaction to her medication that she was taking for her mental illness. Armstrong also told the judge that social workers at the Public Defender’s Office had already secured a bed with a facility within the District’s Department of Behavioral Health for Silver and argued that she would not get the proper care in jail.

But Staples, citing a 2012 assault arrest when Silver was a juvenile, ordered Silver to remain in jail until her next hearing on Sept. 18. “I am concerned about the danger she presents to the community,” the judge said.

Outside the courtroom Steven Silver, the suspect’s uncle, criticized the judge’s decision and said Staples treated her “like a criminal, instead of a woman who has been battling with mental illness.”