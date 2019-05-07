The federal judge overseeing a sentencing reduction request for 1980s D.C. drug lord Rayful Edmond III set the first hearing in the process Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan scheduled a hearing for May 21 and allowed Edmond, who is in federal custody, to appear at the hearing via a video link.

In February, federal prosecutors filed a motion with the court asking that Edmond be given early release from prison because he had worked with authorities over many years, helping them understand the workings of the drug trade and convict other dealers.

Edmond, 54, oversaw a massive cocaine ring in the 1980s. He is serving life without parole for federal drug distribution convictions as well as an additional 30 years for dealing drugs behind bars.

Prosecutors say Edmond began cooperating with the government in 1997 and continued through 2014, helping convict more than 100 drug dealers.

Prosecutors however, still have not identified how much of a reduction Edmond should receive. But his attorney, Jason Downs, argued in a court filing last month that Edmond should be released immediately.

The hearing later this month will not determine Edmond’s release. Instead, it will allow prosecutors and defense attorneys to pick a date for the next hearing and go over witness lists, Sullivan’s chambers wrote in the filing.

Sullivan also ordered prosecutors at the hearing to give a date when they will identify how much of a sentence reduction they are seeking for Edmond.

