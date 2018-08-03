In a blow to federal prosecutors, the attorneys for the man charged in the 2015 slayings of three members of a Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper can wait until the beginning of his trial next month to unveil newly found evidence that they say implicates another suspect in the killings, a D.C. judge ruled Friday.

Attorneys for 36-year-old Daron Wint of Lanham, Md., alerted the court last month that they planned to introduce an alternative-suspect defense based on newly discovered evidence.

Prosecutors had argued that Wint’s attorneys should be forced to reveal such information before trial to allow the prosecution to thoroughly investigate the allegations. But in court Friday, D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet J. McKenna ruled that prosecutors were not entitled to such information.

Wint is charged with murder and other crimes in the slayings of businessman Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son Philip, 10; and their housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, 57.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



McKenna said Wint’s attorneys had privately outlined to her the motive and opportunity for their alternative suspect, which the judge determined could be a defense.

Police have said that the four victims were held captive the evening of May 13, 2015, and that their attacker fled with $40,000 in ransom that had been delivered to the stately home in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive NW, the neighborhood where the vice president’s official mansion is located. The family’s burned-out house has since been demolished.

Prosecutors say Wint beat, strangled and stabbed his four victims before setting the house on fire. Police discovered the bodies after firefighters were called to the home.

Authorities initially said they thought Wint did not act alone, but he remains the sole defendant in the slayings.

The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24 before two days of jury selection begins after Labor Day.

