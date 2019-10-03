The judge overseeing a D.C. rape trial in which the defendant is representing himself temporarily halted proceedings and ordered the suspect to undergo further evaluation and treatment before determining if he is mentally competent to continue.

In an unusual move in what has turned out to be an unusual trial, D.C. Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson ordered Lorenzo Graham, 28, to be admitted to St. Elizabeths Hospital, the District’s psychiatric hospital. Both Dayson and a psychologist who had observed Graham during trial had become concerned that he was exhibiting signs of mental illness including a delusional perception of reality.

Dayson called in jurors Thursday and told them the case would be on hold for a week because of a legal matter. She instructed them to return Oct. 10.

Graham, who has been in D.C. jail since his arrest, was charged with first-degree sex abuse after a woman reported that he violently assaulted her last year.

During his opening statements to the jury last week, Graham told jurors how he met the woman and she accompanied him to his home.

Graham told the jury the sexual encounter that followed was consensual and that the two “made magic,” which he explained to the jurors meant “sex.”

[Don’t you think the defendant is handsome?’: Rape case takes unusual turn when accused represents himself at trial]

The next day, the 21-year-old woman took the witness stand and, at times tearfully, said Graham choked her, threw her on the bed and held her down while removing her leggings before raping her. It was an extremely balmy July 4 afternoon, she said, and Graham had invited her to step into his air-conditioned home until her bus was scheduled to arrive.

When it was time for Graham to cross-examine the woman, he strayed from the questions Howard McEachern, his court-appointed advising attorney, had written for him and asked questions that included: “Do you think the defendant is handsome?” Graham also asked the woman: “Have you ever seen the film ‘50 Shades of Grey’ ” and “do you consider yourself an emotional female?”

At one point, Graham snapped “I’m the lawyer” to McEachern when he tried to advise Graham on an issue regarding an exhibit, causing one juror to gasp.

The next day, McEachern met with D.C. criminal psychologist Teresa Grant, who had been observing Graham in the courtroom. The two approached Dayson with concerns that Graham’s mental illness was impeding his ability to defend himself.

Dayson had ordered a mental evaluation on Graham in June and he was found competent to stand trial, although a psychiatrist diagnosed him with an “unspecified bipolar and related disorder.”

Grant, following a 24-hour forensic study ordered by Dayson, determined the stress of the trial had caused Graham’s competence to drastically decline. That finding prompted the judge to order Graham to St. Elizabeths where he will undergo treatment and further evaluation.

During the Thursday hearing, Graham argued he was competent to proceed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenya Davis also argued she believed Graham was competent based on his knowledge of the proceedings. If the case does not move forward, the woman may have to testify again. Prosecutors who handle sexual assault cases try to spare victims the experience of having to recount the crime multiple times.

Dayson said she will wait for a further update on Graham’s mental status before deciding whether to move forward with the trial or order a mistrial.

Read more:

A mystery 32 stories up: Is a grandfather, 68, leaping of the D.C. area’s tallest buildings?

Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting mass attack pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

Driver who struck and killed cyclist and activist David Salovesh sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news