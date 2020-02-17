And now — as soon as Tuesday afternoon — a judge may decide that Maryland law mandates he dismiss all charges in the case against Hoggle, who has been declared mentally unfit for trial in the murder of her children. Under current, Maryland law, a person charged with a felony can be held in a mentally incompetent posture for no more than five years, at which point charges must be dismissed. Hoggle’s lawyer argues that time has run out.

“It’s maddening,” Turner said Sunday.

The prospect of the case being dismissed carries qualifiers. Prosecutors could appeal the decision. And they most certainly would move to seek a civil, noncriminal commitment to keep Hoggle confined to the high-security, psychiatric institution where she has been held for five years: Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup.

But to Turner, shifting Hoggle from a criminal-case commitment to a more standard civil commitment would bring her one step closer to being released. They have a third, older child together whom Turner fears would be her next target. It is a concern he has shared with the Maryland state legislature in a bid to change the state laws to extend the time someone in Hoggle’s position could be held without a trial.

“I have a 10-year-old, who was five when his brother and sister went missing, who is scared to death that his mother is going to come find him one day,” Turner told a committee last year in an effort that ultimately fell short.

Doctors specifically have determined Hoggle to be “incompetent to stand trial,” meaning that mental illness — she has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia — keeps her from understanding her surroundings enough to participate in legal proceedings against her.

“In this country, we don’t try people who can’t defend themselves,” said Hoggle’s defense attorney, David Felsen. “And we think that Maryland statute and case law are very clear: For someone in Catherine’s situation, she can longer be held as a criminal defendant.”

Circuit Judge Robert Greenberg is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday over when the five-year limit to keep Hoggle detained expires.

In recent court filings, Felsen said the duration expired on Jan. 10, 2020, which marked five years from the time Hoggle was determined to be mentally incompetent after her initial arrest on misdemeanor neglect and hindering charges. Montgomery County’s top prosecutor, John McCarthy, has countered that the clock won’t expire until Dec. 1, 2022, which is the five-year anniversary of Hoggle being ruled incompetent after her charges were elevated to two felony counts of murder.

No matter what is ruled on Tuesday, given the history of the case, there is a good chance prosecutors will face this question at some point: How to keep Hoggle locked in a hospital after charges are dismissed? There is a ready answer: Seek a civil commitment ordering her to be hospitalized and request she specifically be held at Perkins, the maximum-security institution.

The hospital would then have authority to keep her as long as they deemed her a danger to herself or others, according to Felsen and McCarthy.

The crossroads in the Hoggle case play out all the time around the country, according to Christopher Slobogin, a Vanderbilt Law School professor and expert in the field. Courts hold that the government gets a reasonable amount of time to treat a defendant to the point of mental competency, he said, but as a medical matter that should take no more than a year.

At some point, a person who cannot be made competent is afforded the basic constitutional right to either be released or civilly committed to a mental hospital, according to Slobogin.

In cases like Hoggle’s — she is not only accused of killing her young children, she also is accused of refusing to tell detectives where their bodies are — legal reality doesn’t inherently make sense to many people.

“I understand where Joe Public is coming from. They’re thinking she probably did this horrible thing, she’s probably dangerous,” he said.

Slobogin stressed, though, that shifting someone like Hoggle to a civil commitment will effectively keep her situation unchanged. “If she remains dangerous, she could stay committed forever,” he said.

As for the hospital having the authority to release someone like Hoggle, Slobogin notes, that’s the way it should be. Research consistently shows that those who commit violence that stems from mental illness are less likely — under proper treatment — to repeat their crimes than others.

But for Turner and McCarthy, that’s hardly an ideal route.

The shift to civil-commitment changes who has authority over Hoggle. McCarthy cites three specific changes: It’s not a judge who decides if she should be released, it’s Perkins; McCarthy would have no legal standing to make recommendations; and he would no longer have access to Hoggle’s psychiatric evaluations.

“If she is civilly committed, I have no control over her, nor do I have any access to information,” McCarthy said. “If they determine she is no longer a danger, they have to let her loose.”

Perkins had 281 patients as of last week, according to hospital spokeswoman. Most had been ordered there by a judge in a pending criminal case. Only eight were being held based on a civil commitments. Those eight have been at Perkins anywhere from one to eight years, according to the spokeswoman.

To McCarthy, that indicates that those who get civilly committed to Perkins are not necessarily there for lengthy stays. “I find those numbers frightening,” he said.

Over the years, Turner and other family members have alleged that Hoggle — a former waitress with an IQ once tested at 135 — has been faking the depths of her mental illness.

McCarthy said he understands Turner’s fears for his oldest son. “We share his concern for the safety of his remaining child,” McCarthy said.

And he said the mere specter of what could happen on Tuesday — charges being dismissed — is jarring to Turner. “I can’t imagine the level of frustration he has day to day,” McCarthy said.