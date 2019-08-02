A man who D.C. police said fatally shot his cousin, who had refused to allow the gunman to sell drugs from his apartment in Southwest Washington, has been convicted of first-degree murder, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney’s office said a jury also found Gary Proctor, 41, guilty of two firearms charges. He is to be sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on Dec. 13.

Police said Proctor shot Jerome Diggs, 47, seven times inside an apartment in the 1300 block of First Street SW, in the Greenleaf housing complex near the waterfront. The shooting occurred July 27, 2015.

The arrest affidavit states the two men, who were childhood friends, had been arguing for days after Diggs refused to allow Proctor to sell drugs.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Proctor ran away after the shooting but that Diggs remained alive. Diggs managed to get to a phone and call his sister, telling her: “Yes, Little Gary shot me. I didn’t call the police. I don’t think I’m going to make it. I just want to let somebody know who shot me.”

The sister called police, and Diggs was taken to a hospital. He died the next day.

