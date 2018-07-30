Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in the District in June. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, a court will work to seat the 12 Northern Virginians who will decide whether President Trump’s former campaign chairman is guilty of several felonies.

Paul Manafort goes on trial in Alexandria federal court on bank- and tax-fraud charges brought by the special counsel investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

Potential jurors have already answered written questions regarding their knowledge of the case and their ability to set that knowledge aside. Based on their answers, Judge T.S. Ellis III has rejected 37 people because they had competing obligations or indicated they could not be impartial.

[From six homes to a city jail: Manafort, who redefined lobbying, faces trial]

Ellis had sought to strike three more prospective jurors based on the questionnaires, but prosecutors pushed back, writing in a court filing last week that all three had “affirmed that they would be able ‘decide the case fairly and impartially based solely on the evidence presented and the Court’s instructions of law.’ ”

Concerns about those three could be raised at voir dire, the government argued. That is the process that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, when Ellis will dig into possible jurors’ knowledge of and opinions on the case, as well as any personal experiences that might color their thinking.



Paul Manafort‘s booking photo, taken in Alexandria, Va., this month. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office/Reuters)

Sixteen people will be chosen: 12 jurors and four alternates.

Prosecutors allege Manafort failed to pay taxes on millions he made working for a Russia-backed political party in Ukraine, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in.

Before the jury pool arrives, Ellis will decide how much evidence will be allowed at trial detailing Manafort’s work in Ukraine between 2005 and 2014.

Manafort has argued the actual work he did is irrelevant. Such evidence, his attorneys say, will be more properly heard when he goes on trial in the District on related charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent. The D.C. trial is set to begin in September.