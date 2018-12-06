People fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017. (Ryan M. Kelly/Charlottesville Daily Progress/AP)

There is no doubt that James A. Fields Jr. drove his two-door muscle car into a crowd of people in this city’s downtown mall 15 months ago. And there is no doubt that one person was killed and three dozen others were injured in that bloody collision.

A jury of seven women and five men, set to begin deliberations Friday morning, will decide whether Fields, 21, is guilty of first-degree murder or other crimes.

Prosecutors here argue that the self-professed neo-Nazi acted with malice and anger when he traveled to this town to attend the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 and crashed into a crowd of counterprotesters. The defense contends he felt threatened and was seeking to defend himself.

The violent crash killed Heather Heyer, 32, and haunted this quiet college town. Her death on Aug. 12, 2017 — and the bloody violence that preceded it — has forever tied Charlottesville to the emergence of white supremacists, coming out of the shadows in the first months of Donald Trump’s presidency. That day, attendees of the rally clashed violently with counterprotesters who opposed their presence in this city.

[A day of rage, hate and violence and death in Charlottesville]

Prosecutors have portrayed Fields, who appeared in court Thursday in a dark-blue sweater, as an enraged man who has adopted the racist ideology of Adolf Hitler. Shortly before 2 p.m. that day, he saw counterprotesters, some with Black Lives Matter insignia, marching on 4th Street in this city’s downtown pedestrian mall — and found an opportunity to act on his rage, Senior-Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nina-Alice Antony said in her closing argument Thursday.



James A. Fields Jr. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail/AP)

As counterprotesters were celebrating, hugging and chanting, someone was in the distance, “idling, watching” and “that person means them harm,” Antony told jurors.

Antony said there is no evidence proving that Fields had been threatened before he crashed into the crowd.

In her closing argument, defense attorney Denise Lunsford asked jurors to take into consideration Fields’s behavior before and after the crash. Rallygoers who met him earlier that afternoon testified that he seemed calm and normal. And after the crash, as he was being arrested, Fields was apologetic, according to body-camera footage played in court this week.

“He wasn’t angry,” Lunsford said. “He was scared.”

In addition to a first-degree murder charge, Fields is facing five counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of malicious wounding related to eight of the 35 people who were injured, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident.

Absent a first-degree murder conviction, which requires an intent to kill, a jury could find Fields guilty of second-degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

The trial began last week in Charlottesville Circuit Court, just blocks away from where Heyer was killed in a street now named Heather Heyer Way. A makeshift memorial of flowers and posters bearing her name still sit along the narrow, one-way road.