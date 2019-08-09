Fairfax school officials did not act with deliberate indifference toward a girl who reported a non-consensual sexual encounter with a boy on an Oakton high school band trip in 2017, a jury decided Friday.

The panel in Alexandria federal court found that the girl was sexually harassed and that the experience was so severe as to deprive her of educational access. But they found that the Fairfax County School Board did not have “actual knowledge” of what occurred and was therefore not liable.

“You’re a courageous young woman,” Judge Liam O’Grady told the girl after the verdict was rendered. “I’m very proud of you. ... I hope you put all this behind you. You have the ability, I know, to focus on the future.”

Her attorney Linda Correia said after court that what the girl “wanted from the beginning was to shine a light on the terrible response of school administrators. Hopefully the testimony that came out here will ... compel them to make changes.”

The jury appeared to struggle with the definition of “actual knowledge” over a day-and-half of deliberations, asking the judge for clarification.

The girl argued that while it took her a long time to label what happened as a sexual assault, administrators should have understood that she was violated when she said a boy put her hand on his genitals under a blanket they shared and penetrated her with his hand without consent. Instead, she testified, the school officials questioned her account, causing her physical and mental distress.

“Sixteen-year-olds, and children of all ages, use the words that are accessible to them, and that isn’t always the term ‘sexual assault,’ ” plaintiff’s attorney Lauren Khouri said in her closing argument. “These 16- and 17-year-olds were able to recognize it, but these adults who are trained to couldn’t.”

Fairfax County Public Schools have been operating since 2014 under a consent decree with the Department of Education to improve their handling of sexual misconduct cases. The girl claimed her civil rights were violated under Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in federally funded schools.

“This was a very unfortunate incident involving two students, and we are grateful the jury determined we acted appropriately,” Fairfax schools spokesman John Torre said in a statement after the verdict.

Three friends with whom the girl spoke about the incident testified that they went to authority figures to report what they understood as an assault.

The girl testified that she continues to struggle with “trust issues” and no longer plays the saxophone. “It brought me so much joy, and I just lost all of that,” she said.

The Fairfax County School Board said it did all it could for the girl with the information it had. The boy maintained that what happened was consensual. Forensic psychiatrist Liza Gold testified for the defense that she believed the girl was confused about the encounter but felt “humiliated and angry” only after learning the boy had a girlfriend.

The Washington Post is not naming the boy, who was 18 at the time and is now 20. He was not charged with a crime. The Post also generally does not identify individuals who say they are the victims of sexual assault, without their consent. The girl, who was 16, is now 19.

“There’s only two people even now in 2019 who know what actually happened under the blanket,” defense attorney Sona Rewari said in her closing argument. “It’s just as gray now as it was then in terms of whether you could label this a sexual assault.”

And “not consensual,” Rewari said, is “not the same thing” as assault when the parties have different definitions of consent.

“She can feel it is not because she didn’t say yes; he can say it was because she didn’t say no,” Rewari said.

After talking to the girl and the boy, school officials determined that a sexual assault did not occur and took no disciplinary action. But they offered the girl counseling, told her teachers to keep an eye on her, and let her leave the band room when she felt uncomfortable. She was allowed to retake some tests or take them at home.

While her parents and friends say she lost weight and the ability to concentrate, the girl stayed in the school’s highest-level band class and her grades improved overall.

“The teachers bent over backwards, the school was ready to do more,”Rewari said in closing arguments. But “punishing” the boy by removing him from band she said, would have been unfair: “They both worked hard to be in this band class.”

The school principal and police officer who made sexual jokes in emails about what had happened on the bus were under the impression that it was entirely consensual, Rewari argued.

“Was it inappropriate? Absolutely,” she said. “But was [the principal] mocking a sexual assault? Absolutely not.”

Khouri countered that the joking “reflects on how seriously they took this investigation.”

