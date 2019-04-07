Firefighters found a 21-year-old man’s charred, naked body when they entered a burning home full of trash. A hole in the basement floor led them to a network of tunnels under the house.

Fire investigators swiftly concluded that the Maryland home was a crime scene, a deadly end to a wealthy stock trader’s campaign to build an underground bunker for protection from a nuclear attack. Daniel Beckwitt, a 27-year-old millionaire who grew up in the house, was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the September 2017 death of Askia Khafra.

When Beckwitt’s trial starts this week, his attorneys probably will try to persuade jurors that Khafra’s death was an accident. Beckwitt risked his own safety in a failed attempt to rescue his friend from the blaze, his lawyers have said.



Jury selection for Beckwitt’s trial is scheduled to start Monday in a Montgomery County courtroom. And a judge recently ruled that jurors can hear testimony about evidence that investigators found in the house in Bethesda.

Beckwitt’s lawyers argued that investigators conducted illegal, warrantless searches of the home and later secured a search warrant based on misleading information. A police affidavit falsely suggested that the fire had been set by someone who provided investigators with inconsistent information about the cause of the blaze, defense attorneys said.

Prosecutors said investigators properly obtained and executed the search warrant under difficult circumstances, including the extreme hoarding conditions inside the home. Piles of trash and debris covered most of the floors and reached the ceiling in spots, hindering the search for evidence.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl McCally last month denied defense lawyers’ request to suppress all the evidence seized from the home. The judge said the “unique circumstances” of the search justify the weeks it took for investigators to complete it.

Investigators found Khafra’s body in the basement, where a hole in the concrete floor led to a shaft that dropped 20 feet into tunnels that branched out about 200 feet. The tunnels had lights, an air circulation system and a heater running on a “haphazard daisy chain” of power strips that created a fire risk, county prosecutor Douglas Wink said during a hearing last year.



Dia Khafra, father of Askia Khafra, holds a photo of the young man in his Silver Spring home. (Michael Kunzelman/Associated Press)

Hours before the fire, Khafra texted Beckwitt to warn him that it smelled like smoke in the tunnels. Beckwitt flipped a breaker switch that turned off lights in the tunnels but turned the power back on after Khafra said he couldn’t see, Wink said, accusing Beckwitt of ignoring “obvious signs” of danger.

Beckwitt told a detective that he and Khafra were close friends and business partners. He said he had invested $6,000 in a business venture of Khafra’s after meeting him online. In exchange, Khafra agreed to help Beckwitt dig his tunnels.

Khafra’s parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Beckwitt on the anniversary of the Sept. 10, 2017, fire. His father, Dia Khafra, said during an interview last year that he and his wife tried to persuade their son to stay away from Beckwitt’s tunnels.

Beckwitt went to extraordinary lengths to maintain his project’s secrecy. He tried to trick Khafra into thinking they were digging the tunnels in Virginia instead of Maryland. Beckwitt told investigators that he would pick up Khafra in a rental car and drive him to Manassas, where he had the younger man don “blackout glasses” before driving him around for about an hour, according to a police report.

Khafra worked in the tunnels for days at a time, sleeping there and using a bucket that Beckwitt sent down for a toilet. Khafra had a cellphone, but Beckwitt used Internet “spoofing” to make it appear that he was in Virginia, according to Wink.

The prosecutor described Beckwitt as a skilled computer hacker who had a paranoid fixation on a possible nuclear attack by North Korea.

When he was a student at the University of Illinois, campus police arrested him in 2013 on charges including computer fraud. He was suspected of installing keystroke logging devices on the Urbana school’s computers. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation, according to online court records.

In 2016, after he moved back to Maryland, Beckwitt spoke at a hacker convention using the alias “3AlarmLampscooter” and wearing a fire-resistant suit and visor that obscured his face. Wink said Beckwitt was teaching his audience how to make thermite bombs to destroy computer data “to get away with hacking.” Defense attorney Robert Bonsib has said Beckwitt’s use of a pseudonym and disguise was harmless, typical of the “weird things” people do on the Internet.

Beckwitt’s lawyers say he screamed for help from his neighbors after the fire broke out and tried to save Khafra, but heavy smoke and flames forced him to retreat. “Beckwitt made repeated efforts to locate Khafra and expressed concern for his friend and put his own safety at risk seeking (to) find and rescue his friend — efforts noted in the reports of the Fire and Rescue personnel who were on the scene,” they wrote.