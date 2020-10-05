“Obviously jurors are concerned,” said Vincent Weaver, Montgomery County’s jury commissioner.

In preparation for the restart, Weaver’s office started mailing summonses on Sept. 3. They have since fielded about 50 virus-related calls a day from recipients. The callers range from open-minded questioners to those whose first words are “I do not feel comfortable coming in.”

He and his staff try to answer all the questions. They also direct prospects to a “Safe To Serve” courthouse video laying out the myriad precautions that will be waiting for them. Most have agreed to come in, Weaver said.

The precautions Montgomery has taken, mirrored in different forms at 23 other circuit courthouses in the state, revolve around mask-wearing, social distancing, cleaning and reducing the number of people in any given room. Each courthouse also will run a limited trial schedule at first — one trial a day in Montgomery, for instance — to greatly reduce crowds.

“Everyone has had to reimagine what things are going to look like,” said Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Laura S. Ripken, who chairs the state conference of circuit court judges.

One of the biggest challenges, Ripken said, has been finding rooms large enough for dozens of perspective jurors to gather before they are winnowed down to a specific panel for a trial. Some courthouses have decided to go off-site for the process.

In Baltimore County, Ripken said, jurors will gather at the Cow Palace, a cavernous structure used for animals at the state fairgrounds in Timonium. In Garrett County, jurors will report to a high school gymnasium, according to Ripken. In Worcester County, they’ll go to a fire station, she added.

Once inside courtrooms, the narrowed panels won’t all squeeze into typical “jury boxes,” court officials said. Some judges will place about half the jurors in the box and the other half in other parts of the courtroom, officials said.

Plexiglass panels have been erected throughout the courtrooms. Lawyers will sit at partitioned tables. Judges will be similarly shielded.

Witnesses also will be asked to wear masks. What remains to be seen: How often attorneys will request witnesses swap their masks for clear shields so jurors can judge someone’s facial expressions and credibility.

Aside from witnesses, judges, attorneys and jurors, those who want to watch trials may have to do so in a different room airing a video feed of the proceedings.

Like other courthouses in the state, Montgomery’s never closed during the pandemic, but greatly curtailed operations. A skeletal staff held critical hearings by video conference and kept paperwork flowing.

Though there have been isolated cases of staff members being exposed to the virus, Administrative Judge Robert Greenberg said, the cases took place away from work.

“We’ve had no cases of community spread within our building,” Greenberg said. “I think the building is healthy.”

“I feel way more comfortable here than I do in a grocery store,” Weaver added.

Weaver, Greenberg and Court Administrator Judy Rupp recently gave The Washington Post a tour of the new courthouse set up.

“We want to do it very carefully,” Greenberg said of the trial restarts, “and keep in mind everybody’s health and safety.”

As jurors approach the circuit courthouse — a nine-story, beige hunk in downtown Rockville — signs will confirm that masks are required. Once inside, they’ll receive forehead temperature checks and be asked medical-screening questions related to possible covid-19 exposure. The names they provide will have to match a preapproved visitors’ log.

Their first stop: The cavernous “jury lounge” on the second floor, large enough to take in 400 prospects on busy jury days before the pandemic. This week will bring an expected 50 to 55 people every day, according to Weaver. They will be handed a packet of instructions. They will check in verbally with a plexiglass-shielded clerk — bypassing the standard touch-screen sign-in stations — and asked to take a marked seat scattered at least 10 feet from anyone else.

“Minimal movement,” Weaver said. “Basically, they’re just going to check in, be in their seat, and they’ll be in that seat throughout the morning selection process.”

“As you can see, we have hand sanitizer all over the place,” Greenberg added.

In normal times, jurors go in large numbers to individual courtrooms for their trial-based selection process, but now that will occur in the jury lounge or the courthouse’s largest courtroom.

One big challenge, obvious months ago as court officials tried to figure out their process, was what to do about the sometimes personal questions asked of potential jurors. Before the pandemic, jurors would be called up for a huddle in front of the judge’s bench, where by design everyone would try to lean their heads close together and speak quietly.

Potential jurors will instead follow the judge to glassed-in room that’s part of the jury lounge typically used as a more isolated place to relax. Attorneys will stay in their seats but turn around and be able to listen to the glassed-in proceedings over earpieces. If they want the judge to ask a follow-up question, they will send a note into the room.

“This is a bench conference, in effect,” Greenberg said, standing in the quiet break room turned bench conference room. “We have to be innovative.”

Selected jurors will then be taken to specially outfitted courtrooms.

One big challenge: Where to place the jurors so they can be distanced yet everyone can have direct eye contact. “Counsel needs to see jury. Judge needs to see jury. Jury needs to see witnesses,” Rupp said.

For Montgomery’s first trial on Monday, the 14 selected jurors (12 plus two alternates) were taken by small groups to a courtroom that does not have a standard preset jury box. Ten jurors took seats in the large “well” portion of the courtroom on chairs aligned in three rows. Four additional jurors were seated in the audience section. All were at least six feet apart.

When the trial ends and they deliberate, they will do so in the courtroom after it is cleared — keeping them out of the tight quarters of a traditional jury deliberation room.

The extreme caution taken — and the efforts to explain them through the courthouse video and a letter sent before they arrive — reflect polling data that showed the public was worried about attending trials.

When asked in June to rank how comfortable — on a scale of 1 to 10 — they felt going to certain places, jury service logged in at 5.1, according to the National Center for State Courts. That was less comfortable than eating at a restaurant (5.5), voting at a polling place (6.7) and going to the grocery store (7.5).

And slightly more than half of recipients cited at least one “pandemic-related obstacle to reporting for jury duty.” These included living with someone with underlying health concerns, caring for elderly family members and an inability to secure child care.

Weaver, the jury commissioner, said he has been sensitive to such barriers as juror prospects have called his office. And he also has followed a long list of recommended guidance for possible medical excuses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among citizens in this category: Those 65 or older or living in nursing homes, and those with weakened immune systems, diabetes, hypertension and other conditions.

Greenberg hopes to expand to additional trials going on at once in the courthouse.