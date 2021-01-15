The court said criminal cases that were scheduled for trial last year that have defendants who are jailed will be given scheduling priority this year.
Court officials said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) gave the court special exemption to begin holding jury trials that would go against the city’s rules limiting social gatherings during the pandemic.
“The Mayor’s Office has deemed jury selection and service to be exempted from other restrictions on gatherings during the District of Columbia declaration of emergency as an essential government function necessary for the safety and welfare of the public,” wrote Judges Juliet J. McKenna and Danya A. Dayson, heads of the court’s criminal division.
The court is planning to limit the number of jury trials it will hold per week and reduce the number of prospective jurors it will be summoning for attorneys to interview during voir dire.
The delay of trials last year has resulted in hundreds of cases now backlogged, forcing judges, attorneys and prosecutors to fit cases that were scheduled last year into current calendars while still working on newer cases initiated in the past year.