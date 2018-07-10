The Justice Department sent an unusual letter Monday, criticizing a U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia for linking a criminal identity-fraud scheme to a Chinese government hack of Office of Personnel Management data.

The dispute stems from a case in Newport News federal court in which two people admitted stealing identities to take out loans through Langley Federal Credit Union in the names of several people in Colorado who were victims of the 2014 OPM hack.

In the letter to Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote that “regrettably,” a press release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia “implied a premature conclusion that the exclusive and known source of the stolen identities used in the . . . fraud case was the OPM data breach.”

On the contrary, Boyd wrote, “because the victims in this case had other things in common in terms of employment and location, it is possible that their data came from another source.”

The OPM breach, which officials traced to hackers working for the Chinese government, compromised 22 million people.

The original press release said Kariva Cross, a Bowie, Md., resident, had admitted that she was, as the headline put it, “Guilty of Fraud Using Stolen Info from OPM Data Breach.” An updated release did not mention the OPM in the headline and added that “numerous victims of the LFCU identity theft fraud also identified themselves to DOJ as victims of the OPM Data Breach. The Government continues to investigate the ultimate source of the [personal identifying information] used by the defendants and how this [information] was obtained.”

But until now, the Justice Department had not explicitly said the original version was misleading or wrong.

A former Department of Homeland Security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive national security issues, said he was skeptical that the stolen personal information came from the OPM hack.

Had the information leaked from China, he said, “it probably would have been abroad first, and we would have seen it on a much broader scale.”

If the Virginia fraud were definitively linked to the OPM hack, it would bolster federal employees’ efforts to sue the government over the breach. In September, a federal judge in the District dismissed a lawsuit seeking compensation, saying the plaintiffs failed to show any “actual economic harm” from the breach.

That case is being appealed.