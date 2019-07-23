A juvenile died and a man was injured in a construction accident Tuesday in Northern Virginia, authorities said.

At about 5 p.m., Fairfax County Police tweeted that a male juvenile died after a construction accident in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean. That location is south of Chesterbrook Road and west of Kirby Road.

A man also was injured in the accident and was hospitalized, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

